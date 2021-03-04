Jays' Pearson sidelined with groin strain, Atkins says team will be 'cautious'

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson has a grade 1 right groin strain and has been shut down, general manager Ross Atkins announced on Thursday.

Nate Pearson has a grade 1 right groin strain and is shut down for now. Happened during his game appearance the other day.



“Whether that’s a week or a couple of weeks or longer, it’s too hard to say at this point.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 4, 2021

Pearson suffered the injury during his Spring Training debut on Monday, he threw 28 pitches in one inning of work against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Whether that’s a week or a couple of weeks or longer, it’s too hard to say at this point,” Atkins told the media on Thursday.

The 24-year-old appeared in five regular season games last season for the Jays and posted a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA, with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 18 innings.

Pearson missed five weeks during the 2020 season with a right flexor strain. He made one playoff appearance last season and struck out five batters over two innings.

Reliever Bryan Baker is also down with a right elbow issue that Ross Atkins says has “UCL involvement.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 4, 2021

The Jays also announced that reliever Bryan Baker has a right elbow issue that has UCL involvement.