1h ago
Jays P Pearson sidelined with groin strain
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson has a grade 1 right groin strain and has been shut down, general manager Ross Atkins announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Pearson suffered the injury during his Spring Training debut on Monday, he threw 28 pitches in one inning of work against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“Whether that’s a week or a couple of weeks or longer, it’s too hard to say at this point,” Atkins told the media on Thursday.
The 24-year-old appeared in five regular season games last season for the Jays and posted a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA, with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 18 innings.
Pearson missed five weeks during the 2020 season with a right flexor strain. He made one playoff appearance last season and struck out five batters over two innings.
The Jays also announced that reliever Bryan Baker has a right elbow issue that has UCL involvement.