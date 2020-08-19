Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher Nate Pearson on the injured list Wednesday. due to elbow tightness.

Pearson pitched four innings in the Blue Jays' 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks. He also recorded three strikeouts.

Pearson told the Blue Jays after Tuesday's game that he was experiencing tightness and the team will send him for testing.

“Of course we’re going to be careful with him,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Pearson let #BlueJays know last night that he was feeling some tightness in his elbow.



They’re going to send him for testing.



“Of course we’re going to be careful with him,” Charlie Montoyo says. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 19, 2020

The 23-year-old rookie has a 6.61 ERA this season across four starts, pitching a total of 16 1/3 innings.

#BlueJays notes:

-Jacob Waguespack replaces Nate Pearson (elbow) on the roster.

-Trent Thornton (elbow) will come off IL to start in DH on Thursday.

-Chase Anderson also starts Thurs. against Philly.

-Rowdy Tellez (head) feels good, should play Thursday. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 19, 2020

Jacob Waguespack will replace Pearson on the active roster.