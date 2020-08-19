1h ago
Blue Jays place P Pearson (elbow) on IL
Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher Nate Pearson on the injured list Wednesday. due to elbow tightness. Pearson told the Blue Jays after Tuesday's game that he was experiencing tightness and the team will send him for testing.
TSN.ca Staff
Pearson pitched four innings in the Blue Jays' 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks. He also recorded three strikeouts.
“Of course we’re going to be careful with him,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.
The 23-year-old rookie has a 6.61 ERA this season across four starts, pitching a total of 16 1/3 innings.
Jacob Waguespack will replace Pearson on the active roster.