Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza left Friday’s game after suffering a left elbow injury throwing a pitch.

UPDATE: LHP Tim Mayza was removed from tonight's game with a left elbow injury. He is currently undergoing further evaluation. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 14, 2019

Mayza dropped to the mound holding his left arm after throwing a ball wildly to Didi Gregorius in the 10th inning of the game against the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 67 games this season for the Jays and has posted a 1-3 record with a 4.91 ERA in 51.1 innings.