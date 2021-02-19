Mitchell outlines the most likely scenario for the Jays' home stadium in 2021

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Thursday that pitcher Patrick Murphy was dealing with a shoulder issue.

General manager Ross Atkins said Friday the injury was an AC joint issue that occurred last month.

To update this: Ross Atkins says Patrick Murphy’s shoulder injury is an AC joint issue that happened last month.

He’s not throwing, but sounds like rest is just the remedy at this point and nothing more serious.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 19, 2021

As of now, Murphy is not throwing, but it sounds like rest is just the remedy at this point and there is nothing serious wrong with Murphy's shoulder, tweets TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell also tweeted Thursday that Toronto views Murphy "strictly as a reliever these days."

The 25-year-old pitched in four games for the Blue Jays last season, all out of the bullpen, allowing just one run and striking out five. He was selected in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft.