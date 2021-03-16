Charlie Montoyo is sticking around in the Toronto Blue Jays' dugout.

General manager Ross Atkins confirmed on Tuesday that the team had picked up their manager's option through the 2022 season.

#BlueJays have picked up the 2022 option on Charlie Montoyo’s contract, GM Ross Atkins said just now on a Zoom call. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 16, 2021

The Florida, Puerto Rico native is heading into his third season at the helm of the club.

After a 67-win season in 2019, Montoyo led the Jays to a surprise playoff appearance in the shortened 2020 season, finishing the year with a .533 winning percentage. The team's strong season was acknowledged by Montoyo's nomination for the American League Manager of the Year Award, which was ultimately won by Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays.

An infielder in his playing days, Montoyo reached the majors in 1993 with the Montreal Expos.

Prior to joining the Blue Jays, Montoyo spent more than two decades in the Rays' system as a coach at various levels before heading to the majors in 2015 as the Rays' third-base coach.