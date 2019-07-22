Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Justin Shafer exited Monday night's game against the Cleveland Indians with right elbow discomfort, the team announced.

He is currently being evaluated.

The right-hander exited the game in the sixth inning and appeared to grimace while leaving the field. He was replaced by lefty Tim Mayza.

In 15.1 innings spread out over 11 appearances coming into play Monday, Shafer had an earned run average of 1.76.

After dropping Monday's matchup 7-3 to open the series, Toronto will continue things with Cleveland at home on Tuesday night, where Aaron Sanchez is expected to get the ball against Trevor Bauer.