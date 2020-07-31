Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles had a PRP injection in his right elbow and won't throw for two weeks, according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

#BlueJays closer Ken Giles had a PRP injection in his right elbow and won’t throw for at least two weeks, per source. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 31, 2020

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Tuesday that Giles was seeking a second opinion on a strained right forearm. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and Montoyo said the pitcher would be "out for a while".

The right-hander entered in the ninth inning of Toronto’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday to try to get a save, but the reliever gave up a two-out double and a pair of walks that loaded the bases. Giles then went to a 3-1 count on the next batter before he was removed. The Blue Jays wound up losing 6-5 in 10 innings.