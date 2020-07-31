45m ago
Jays' Giles won't throw for two weeks
Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles had a PRP injection in his right elbow and won't throw for two weeks, according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Tuesday that Giles was seeking a second opinion on a strained right forearm. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and Montoyo said the pitcher would be "out for a while".
The right-hander entered in the ninth inning of Toronto’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday to try to get a save, but the reliever gave up a two-out double and a pair of walks that loaded the bases. Giles then went to a 3-1 count on the next batter before he was removed. The Blue Jays wound up losing 6-5 in 10 innings.