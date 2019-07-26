Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman replied to a tweet on Friday citing a report from Andy Martino of SNY that the Blue Jays have told teams interested in the pitcher that they may extend him rather than trade him before Wednesday's deadline.

"That’s news to me. Lol," Stroman wrote.

That’s news to me. Lol — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 26, 2019

The tweet comes just two days after Stroman told reporters there has been no willingness from Toronto’s front office to sign him to a contract extension.

"I said, ‘This is my house.’ because it is," Stroman said of his reaction to the final out of the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. "I just thought it could be my last outing here. I've always been emotional. I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay. ... I feel like I've pitched pretty well in the best division in baseball.

"There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me so I've just kinda come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate - wherever that may be - absolutely dominate."

Trade rumours have swirled around Stroman, who is under team control through next season, for close to a year as the Blue Jays continue their rebuild. With the MLB trade deadline looming on Wednesday, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell said Wednesday he would be surprised if Stroman is still on the Blue Jays roster after the weekend.

Stroman's performance on Wednesday dropped his earned-run average to 2.96, third best in the American League behind Charlie Morton and Justin Verlander. His record this season sits at 6-11 after being credited with another loss against Cleveland.

"I feel great," Stroman added. "I'm just excited (about) how good I feel. I feel like I've always been a second-half pitcher and my work ethic from this past off-season is really starting to show. And I'm having a pretty special second half.

"My stuff is beyond where I (thought) it would be at."