The Toronto Blue Jays have placed LHP Steven Matz on the COVID-related injured list and RHP Jeremy Beasley has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Matz is 7-3 this season with a 4.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

The 30-year-old pitched in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox, as he held the Red Sox to four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight with two walks.

Beasley has appeared in five games with the Blue Jays in 2021, recording a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.