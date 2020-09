Ash: Hernandez could be a big hit for Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Hernandez was given an MRI this weekend after experiencing left ribcage stiffness.

Meanwhile, right-hander Wilmer Font has also been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right shin contusion.

Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley and outfielder Jonathan Davis have been recalled from the club's alternate training site.