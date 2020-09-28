2h ago
Blue Jays pushing Ryu to Game 2 vs. Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays will start Matt Shoemaker in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Tampa Bay Rays and push ace Hyun-Jin Ryu to Game 2.
TSN.ca Staff
Shoemaker will face Rays ace Blake Snell in Game 1 while Ryn will face Tyler Glasnow in Game 2.
If the best-of-three series goes to a Game 3, the Jays will send Taijuan Walker to the mound to take on Charlie Morton.
As TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell reported, Ryu has been slightly more dominant with an extra day's rest this season.
In 12 regular season starts for the Blue Jays this season, Ryu finished with a 5-2 record, 2.69 earned run average, and 72 strikeouts in 67 innings.
Shoemaker meanwhile, made six starts for the Jays this season, finishing with a 0-1 record, 4.71 ERA, and 26 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.
Walker, since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners mid-season, had a 2-1 record, 1.37 ERA, and 25 strikeouts in 26.1 innings.