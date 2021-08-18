The Toronto Blue Jays designated reliever Rafael Dolis for assignment, the team confirmed on Wednesday amid a flurry of roster moves ahead of a game with the Washington Nationals.

The move of Dolis is to make room for infielder Kevin Smith on the team's 40-man roster.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 INF Kevin Smith selected to the Major League roster; he will wear number 66 and be active today



🔹 LHP Tim Mayza reinstated from 10-day IL and will be active today



🔹 RHP Alek Manoah placed on bereavement list



🔹 RHP Rafael Dolis designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/fEGymMkstk — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 18, 2021

The team also reinstated lefty reliever Tim Mayza from the 10-day injured list and placed rookie starter Alek Manoah on the bereavement list.

Dolis, 33, has struggled mightily in recent weeks. In his last three appearances, Dolis has given up six hits, five earned runs and walked five batters over a combined one inning of work against the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals.

For the season, Dolis is 2-3 with an earned run average of 5.63 and a WHIP of 1.750 over 32 innings pitched in 39 appearances.

A native of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Dolis is in his second season with the team, having returned to North America after having spent four seasons in Japan.

Prior to joining the Jays, Dolis made 40 appearances over three seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2011 to 2013.