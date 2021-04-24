The Toronto Blue Jays made four roster moves on Saturday, including reinstating reliever Jordan Romano (right ulnar neuritis) from the 10-day injured list. It appears the team will play it safe with outfielder George Springer and wait until Tuesday to activate him from the injured list. Manager Charlie Montoyo says the team does not want to rush him and he will continue to get live at-bats.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Jordan Romano reinstated from 10-day IL



🔹 RHP Ty Tice recalled from Alternate Training Site



🔹 OF Josh Palacios and LHP Travis Bergen optioned to Alternate Training Site pic.twitter.com/5C7ohrSyUa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 24, 2021

Sounds like #BlueJays are going to play it safe with George Springer and wait until Tuesday to activate him. He’ll get some more live ABs tonight.

Charlie Montoyo says they don’t want to rush him, but they haven’t made a decision. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 24, 2021

The team also recalled pitcher Ty Tice from the club's alternate site and optioned pitcher Travis Bergen and outfielder Josh Palacios to the alternate site.