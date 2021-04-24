57m ago
Romano reinstated, Springer nearing return
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays made four roster moves on Saturday, including reinstating reliever Jordan Romano (right ulnar neuritis) from the 10-day injured list. It appears the team will play it safe with outfielder George Springer and wait until Tuesday to activate him from the injured list. Manager Charlie Montoyo says the team does not want to rush him and he will continue to get live at-bats.
The team also recalled pitcher Ty Tice from the club's alternate site and optioned pitcher Travis Bergen and outfielder Josh Palacios to the alternate site.