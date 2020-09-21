1h ago
Jays reinstate Shoemaker from injured list
The Toronto Blue Jays have activated RHP Matt Shoemaker from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the New York Yankees.
TSN.ca Staff
In a corresponding roster move, the Jays placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to September 18, with right elbow tendinitis.
Shoemaker has been out with a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old has made five starts this season, recording an 0-1 record with a 4.91 earned run average and 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.
In other Blue Jays injury news, Nate Pearson threw two innings in a sim game Monday. TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell reported Pearson is close to impacting the Jays pitching staff, likely in a 2-3 inning opener type role to begin with.
