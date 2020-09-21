Phillips: Blue Jays need to find their confidence heading into postseason

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated RHP Matt Shoemaker from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the New York Yankees.

In a corresponding roster move, the Jays placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to September 18, with right elbow tendinitis.

Shoemaker has been out with a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old has made five starts this season, recording an 0-1 record with a 4.91 earned run average and 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

In other Blue Jays injury news, Nate Pearson threw two innings in a sim game Monday. TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell reported Pearson is close to impacting the Jays pitching staff, likely in a 2-3 inning opener type role to begin with.

— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 21, 2020

If he feels good coming out of that, #BlueJays will determine next steps.

He’s close to impacting this pitching staff, likely in a 2-3 inning opener-type role to begin with. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 21, 2020

