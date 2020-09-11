The Toronto Blue Jays have released pitcher Jake Petricka, the team announced on Friday.

Petricka joined the Blue Jays on June 30 for spring training as a non-roster invitee and was considered a longshot to make the team. The creation of the 60-man player pool for 2020 improved his chances.

The right-hander has a 3.96 ERA and 7.7 K-BB% over seven season. He hasn’t played a game this season.

The Blue Jays have added SS Orelvis Martinez to the 60-man player pool.

 