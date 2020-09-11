Phillips on Jays' comeback win, Yankees issue with lights and Montoyo deserving credit

The Toronto Blue Jays have released pitcher Jake Petricka, the team announced on Friday.

Petricka joined the Blue Jays on June 30 for spring training as a non-roster invitee and was considered a longshot to make the team. The creation of the 60-man player pool for 2020 improved his chances.

The right-hander has a 3.96 ERA and 7.7 K-BB% over seven season. He hasn’t played a game this season.

The Blue Jays have added SS Orelvis Martinez to the 60-man player pool.