Blue Jays agree to terms with reliever Garcia

The Toronto Blue Jays are boosting their bullpen.

Toronto has agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia on a two-year, $11 million deal, TSN's Scott Mitchell confirmed on Saturday. The deal includes a club option.

Garcia most recently played for the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins last season, posting a record of 4-9 and a 4.21 ERA over 62 appearances.

Over seven seasons in the Majors, the 30-year-old native of Dominican Republic has a career 3.60 ERA with 245 strikeouts and 17 saves.

In addition to the Astros and Marlins, Garcia spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014 to 2019.