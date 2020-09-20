Matt Shoemaker will make his return to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays Monday in the team's series opener against the New York Yankees.

Likely about 60 pitches.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 20, 2020

Shoemaker has been out with a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old has made five starts this season, recording an 0-1 record with a 4.91 earned run average and 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.