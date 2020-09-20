9m ago
Shoemaker to return Monday vs. Yankees
Matt Shoemaker will make his return to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays Monday in the team's series opener against the New York Yankees.
TSN.ca Staff
Shoemaker has been out with a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old has made five starts this season, recording an 0-1 record with a 4.91 earned run average and 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.