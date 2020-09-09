Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez has been placed on the 10-day injured list after straining his right knee during Tuesday's win over the New York Yankees.

#BlueJays injury notes:



-Rowdy Tellez heading to 10-day IL with knee strain.

-Bo Bichette played some SS in Rochester and is still progressing as expected.

-Charlie Montoyo says Nate Pearson is also progressing and will likely come of the bullpen *if* he’s able to make it back. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 9, 2020

Outfielder Billy McKinney has been recalled and will be active for the series finale against the Yankees Wednesday night.

Tellez appeared to suffer the injury while chasing a foul pop up in the top of the eighth inning and stepped on a "soft spot" near the bullpen mound on the first base side. Tellez was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom half as the Jays went on to win 2-1.

In 34 games this season, Tellez has eight home runs and 23 RBI while posting an OPS of .909 which is on track to be the best of his career by a wide margin.

In other injury news, Bo Bichette has played some shortstop in Rochester as part of his recovery and is progressing as expected. The 22-year-old went on the injured listed on Aug. 16 with a right knee sprain.

Montoya also noted that injured pitcher Nate Pearson, who suffered a flexor strain last month, is also progressing and will likely come out of the bullpen if he is able to return.