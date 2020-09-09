1h ago
Jays' Tellez placed on IL with knee strain
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez has been placed on the 10-day injured list after straining his right knee during Tuesday's win over the New York Yankees.
TSN.ca Staff
Outfielder Billy McKinney has been recalled and will be active for the series finale against the Yankees Wednesday night.
Tellez appeared to suffer the injury while chasing a foul pop up in the top of the eighth inning and stepped on a "soft spot" near the bullpen mound on the first base side. Tellez was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom half as the Jays went on to win 2-1.
In 34 games this season, Tellez has eight home runs and 23 RBI while posting an OPS of .909 which is on track to be the best of his career by a wide margin.
In other injury news, Bo Bichette has played some shortstop in Rochester as part of his recovery and is progressing as expected. The 22-year-old went on the injured listed on Aug. 16 with a right knee sprain.
Montoya also noted that injured pitcher Nate Pearson, who suffered a flexor strain last month, is also progressing and will likely come out of the bullpen if he is able to return.