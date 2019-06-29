The Toronto Blue Jays say outfielder Dalton Pompey is closing in on a return to game action and could see the field as soon as next week, according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Pompey suffered a concussion in late March when he banged his head on some bats located above his locker toward the end of spring training in Dunedin.

Meanwhile, left-hander Ryan Borucki is scheduled to throw four innings or 60 pitches on Monday with High-A Dunedin in his second rehab start.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday that Borucki will need at least three or four rehab starts before he's an option for the Jays' rotation.

Borucki has not yet pitched this season because of an elbow issue.

Toronto will continue their series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon before hosting the Boston Red Sox beginning on Tuesday.