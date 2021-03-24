Third baseman Cavan Biggio has been scratched from the Toronto Blue Jays lineup against the New York Yankees Wednesday with right pinky finger discomfort.

Biggio took a ball off the finger receiving a throw two days ago.

The 25-year-old Biggio has appeared in 14 games in Spring Training with 38 plate appearances. He's hitting .226/.368/.452 with one home run and seven RBI.