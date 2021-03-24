Will Springer be ready by Opening Day? Have Jays' high expectations changed after Yates' injury?

Third baseman Cavan Biggio has been scratched from the Toronto Blue Jays lineup against the New York Yankees Wednesday with right pinky finger discomfort.

LINEUP CHANGE: 3B Cavan Biggio (right pinky discomfort) has been scratched from today's lineup.



Semien 2B

Grichuk CF

Bichette SS

Hernández RF

Guerrero Jr. 3B

Tellez DH

Davis LF

McGuire C

Valera 1B

Thornton P — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 24, 2021

Biggio took a ball off the finger receiving a throw two days ago.

The 25-year-old Biggio has appeared in 14 games in Spring Training with 38 plate appearances. He's hitting .226/.368/.452 with one home run and seven RBI.