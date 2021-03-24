18m ago
Jays scratch Biggio (right pinky discomfort)
Third baseman Cavan Biggio has been scratched from the Toronto Blue Jays lineup against the New York Yankees Wednesday with right pinky finger discomfort.
TSN.ca Staff
Biggio took a ball off the finger receiving a throw two days ago.
The 25-year-old Biggio has appeared in 14 games in Spring Training with 38 plate appearances. He's hitting .226/.368/.452 with one home run and seven RBI.