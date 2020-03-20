TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned left-hander Anthony Kay and right-hander Sean Reid-Foley to triple-A Buffalo.

The moves come during an indefinite suspension of all professional baseball schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kay, a September callup last year, was 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three games and two starts with Toronto in 2019.

Reid-Foley was 2-4 with a 4.26 ERA in nine games and six starts with Toronto last season.

