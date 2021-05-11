Monday with Mitchell: Should Pearson be in the Jays' starting rotation?

Nate Pearson's time with the big club didn't last long.

Two days after he struggled mightily in his first big league outing of the season, the Toronto Blue Jays announce they are sending Pearson to triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto is recalling right-hander Jeremy Beasley from AAA in Pearson's place. He will be active for Tuesday's series-opener against the Atlanta Braves.

The 24-year-old Pearson lasted just 2.1 innings Sunday against the Houston Astros, walking five and surrendering three earned runs while striking out no one. In seven appearances over the course of his brief MLB career, Pearson's ERA now sits at 6.64.

He made his season debut last week pitching for the Bisons, who are playing out of Trenton, N.J., because of COVID-19. He struck out eight hitters while allowing one run in 3.2 innings of work.

Pearson was limited to just one inning in spring training due to a groin injury.

He pitched in five games with the Blue Jays during the 2020 season and recorded an ERA of 6.00 in 18.0 innings.