The Toronto Blue Jays made three roster moves on Monday ahead of a massive three games series at Rogers Centre against the division rival Boston Red Sox.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Shaun Anderson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A



🔹 LHP Hyun Jin Ryu transferred to 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/MEFzvCvGTI — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2022

The Jays selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson and optioned right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley to Triple-A Buffalo. They also transferred starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu, who is done for the year after having Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day Injured List.

The 27-year-old Anderson, who was claimed off waivers in November, last played in the Majors in 2021, appearing in 16 games with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres, posting an ERA of 8.49.

Beasley, 26, has a 6.30 ERA in six relief appearances for the Jays this season.