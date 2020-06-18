1h ago
Jays sign draft picks Van Eyk, Palmer
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with second-round selection CJ Van Eyk for a $1.8 million signing bonus.
Selected No. 42 overall, Van Eyk's slot value came in a $1.77 million. A 6-foot-1 right-hander, Van Eyk played collegiately at Florida State.
Van Eyk joins outfielder Zach Britton and Trent Palmer as two others players to ink deals with the organization that selected them. Britton's and Palmer's signing were announced officially Thursday evening by the team, but no terms were given for either player.
Still remaining without deals are No. 5 overall pick Austin Martin and fourth-rounder Nick Frasso.
The 2020 MLB Draft was conducted last Wednesday, lasting only five rounds instead of the regular length of 40 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.