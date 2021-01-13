Phillips shares how the Lindor trade might impact the Jays

Mark Shapiro is sticking around.

Rogers Communications announced a five-year extension for the Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO on Wednesday.

"Mark's leadership and excellence over the past five years has been critical to the team's growth and development," Edward Rogers said in a statement. "We're extremely pleased that Mark will continue to lead the Toronto Blue Jays and build on the team's progress as we work towards our goal of bringing a World Series back to Canada."

The 53-year-old Shapiro joined the Blue Jays at the end of the 2015 season to replace the retiring Paul Beeston. He had previously spent 15 years in the Cleveland front office.

