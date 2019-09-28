4h ago
Bichette will be restriction free in offseason
TSN.ca Staff
Bo Bichette is officially shut down for the season, the rookie shortstop told TSN's Scott Mitchell.
Bichette, who has been battling a concussion, will not play in either of the Toronto Blue Jays' final two games of the regular season this weekend. The 21-year-old still has a couple more steps to clear in concussion protocol, per Mitchell, but is feeling better and will be restriction-free in the off-season.
Bichette will finish his rookie season batting .311/.358/.571 with 11 home runs and 21 RBI in 46 games with the Blue Jays.