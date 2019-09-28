Bo Bichette is officially shut down for the season, the rookie shortstop told TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Still a couple more steps to clear concussion protocol but he’s feeling better and will be restriction-free this off-season.

Bichette, who has been battling a concussion, will not play in either of the Toronto Blue Jays' final two games of the regular season this weekend. The 21-year-old still has a couple more steps to clear in concussion protocol, per Mitchell, but is feeling better and will be restriction-free in the off-season.

Bichette will finish his rookie season batting .311/.358/.571 with 11 home runs and 21 RBI in 46 games with the Blue Jays.