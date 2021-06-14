The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that left-hander Steven Matz has tested positive for COVID-19 although he is currently symptom free.

#BlueJays say Steven Matz’s tests came back positive for COVID-19.

He’s symptom free and follow up testing with the rest of the team all came back negative. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 14, 2021

Follow-up testing with the rest of the team all came back negative. Matz was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday following an inconclusive test.

Per MLB rules, Matz must isolate for 10 days beginning from the positive PCR result date.

The 30-year-old pitched in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox, as he allowed four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight with two walks.

Matz is 7-3 this season with a 4.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series with the Red Sox on Monday before welcoming the New York Yankees to Buffalo beginning on Wednesday.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.