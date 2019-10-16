The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Montreal's Olympic Stadium as the team wraps up its spring training schedule next March, the team announced Wednesday.

The series, slated for March 23 and 24, will be the seventh year in a row the Jays have played a two-gamer in Montreal prior to opening their season.

“We are excited to return to Montreal once again to celebrate the city’s rich baseball history and tradition. Getting the privilege to play at Olympic Stadium in front of thousands of passionate baseball fans always reminds us of how honoured we are to represent Canadians from coast to coast,” said Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro in a news release.

The Jays took on the Milwaukee Brewers at Olympic Stadium this past March before opening their season at home against the Yankees.