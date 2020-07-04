What needs to go right in order for the Blue Jays to make the playoffs?

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters Saturday that the team will use Buffalo as its alternate training site.

Atkins confirms that Buffalo will be #BlueJays alternate training site, but they’re working through some border issues. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 4, 2020

Atkins added there are still some border issues to work through before players can officially head to Sahlen Field.

#BlueJays are hoping to get players into Toronto tomorrow and then first on-field workout, as expected, at Rogers Centre on Monday. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 4, 2020

Earlier this week, it was announced the Blue Jays will host training camp at Rogers Centre in Toronto with members of their player pool. Once the 2020 regular season begins, the players who are left off the team's active roster will report to the alternate training site.

Atkins said the Blue Jays are hoping to get players into Toronto on Sunday and then hold their first on-field workout at Rogers Centre on Monday.

It has not yet been determined if the Blue Jays will play regular season games at Rogers Centre in Toronto or if they will be forced to use an alternate facility. The team has repeatedly stated its preference to remain at Rogers Centre throughout the season and are working things through with local health authorities.

The MLB's regular season was originally supposed to begin on March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back play indefinitely.