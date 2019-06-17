The Toronto Blue Jays have moved relief pitcher Elvis Luciano to the 60-day injured list. The 19-year-old Luciano was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a right elbow strain.

Elvis Luciano (elbow) has been moved to the 60-day IL, making him eligible to return Aug. 12 at the earliest.#BlueJays still should have no problem getting him to the 90-day active roster minimum to remove Rule 5 restrictions for next season. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 17, 2019

The move clears a spot on the Blue Jays roster for David Phelps, who will take Justin Shafer's spot on the active roster ahead of Monday's game.

Luciano will not be able to return to the Jays until August 12 at the earliest, but the Blue Jays will still have plenty of time to get him to the 90-day active roster minimum to remove Rule 5 restrictions for next season.

Luciano has appeared in 20 games for the Jays this season, pitching in 27.2 innings. He has a 1-0 record and 6.51 earned run average.