Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Travis Bergen and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley have cleared waivers and have been assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old Bergen is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA over 10 appearances, including one start this season, his first with the Jays.

Beasley, 25, is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA over eight appearances.

Entering Monday, Toronto sits third in the AL East with a 43-39 record.