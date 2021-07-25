The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be active for Sunday’s game.

To make room on the active roster, outfielder Jonathan Davis has been optioned to Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Trent Thornton recalled from Triple-A and will be active today



🔹 OF Jonathan Davis optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/Z9QJJE3R0w — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 25, 2021

Thornton has appeared in 26 games this season for the Jays, including three starts, and has posted a 1-3 record with a 4.78 ERA in 37.2 innings.

The 27-year-old has a career 7-12 record and 5.01 ERA in 61 games with the Jays.