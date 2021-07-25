1h ago
Jays recall P Thornton, option OF Davis to AAA
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be active for Sunday’s game. To make room on the active roster, outfielder Jonathan Davis has been optioned to Buffalo.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 10, Mets 3
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be active for Sunday’s game.
To make room on the active roster, outfielder Jonathan Davis has been optioned to Buffalo.
Thornton has appeared in 26 games this season for the Jays, including three starts, and has posted a 1-3 record with a 4.78 ERA in 37.2 innings.
The 27-year-old has a career 7-12 record and 5.01 ERA in 61 games with the Jays.