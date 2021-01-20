'This is a big statement by the Blue Jays': Phillips, Mitchell break down Springer's signing

It appears the Toronto Blue Jays may not be done adding to their outfield after agreeing to a six-year, $125 million deal with George Springer.

TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell says there's "legit legs to the Michael Brantley package deal" and the Blue Jays are very open to it, according to a source.

Mitchell notes adding Brantley, a 33-year-old left fielder, would create an outfield logjam, but notes the Jays could use the surplus to upgrade their pitching on the trade market.

Brantley hit .300 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 46 games with the Astros last season, his second with the team. He has a career average of .297 with 114 home runs and 640 RBI.

In addition to Springer, the Blue Jays also reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Kirby Yates on a one-year, $5.5 million contract plus incentives on Tuesday.