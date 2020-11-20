By the Numbers: Pozuelo's case for MLS MVP

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo was named to his second straight Major League Soccer Best XI on Friday.

Pozuelo, who has also been named a MLS MVP finalist, was the only player from a Canadian club to be named to the team.

Pozuelo, 29, led the league offensively, combining for 19 goals and assists in 2020. The Sevilla native just completed his second regular season with the Reds following a move from Belgian side Gent.

Joining Pozuelo in the midfield of the Best XI are Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Diego Chará (Portland Timbers), and Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC).

The forwards are Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club), and Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC).

The defenders are Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), and the goalkeeper is Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union).