The Toronto Maple Leafs has acquired defenceman Jordan Schmaltz in exchange for defenceman Andreas Borgman.

Schmaltz, 25, had two assists in 20 regular season games with the Blues in 2018-19. He has five assists in 42 career NHL games.

He had nine points in 36 games last season with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.

Schmaltz was selected by the Blues in the first round (25th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Borgman signed with the Maple Leafs on May 16, 2017 as an undrafted free agent. In 48 career NHL games, the 24-year-old has five goals and 15 points.

He spent 2018-19 in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, recording 17 points in 45 games.