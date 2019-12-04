Mitch Marner is set to make his return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Maple Leafs activated Marner off long-term injured reserve Wednesday, loaning Nic Petan and Martin Marincin to the Toronto Marlies to clear room on the roster.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned defenceman Martin Marincin and forward Nic Petan to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL).



Forward Mitch Marner has been activated from injured reserve. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 4, 2019

Marner participated in the team's practice Monday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain on Nov. 9. Wednesday marked the first day he was eligible to be activated off of LTIR.

On Monday, Marner joined a line with John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev in practice. He also worked with the team's top power-play unit.

The 22-year-old had four goals and 18 points in 18 games prior to the injury and still sits fifth on the team in points. The Maple Leafs are 4-7 since Marner's injury, a stretch that included a five-game losing streak and Sheldon Keefe replacing Mike Babcock as head coach.

Petan, 24, has three assists in 13 games in the Maple Leafs this season. He appeared in three games with the Toronto Marlies earlier this season, posting two goals and seven points.

Marincin was recalled from the Marlies earlier this week, but has not appeared in a game with the Leafs since Nov. 2. He is without a point in seven NHL games and has one assist in two AHL games this season.

With Marner's return, only winger Trevor Moore remains on injured reserve for the Maple Leafs. Toronto opened the season with Hyman and Travis Dermott on injured reserve and lost Tavares to a finger injury for two weeks earlier the campaign.