The Toronto Maple Leafs activated Travis Dermott off long-term injured reserve ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals Tuesday and assigned Kevin Gravel to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock announced Monday that Dermott would make his season debut against the Capitals.

Gravel has appeared in three games with the Maple Leafs this season, failing to post a point. He is also without a point in three games with the Marlies.

The 27-year-old defenceman joined the team in the off-season after spending last season with the Edmonton Oilers. A veteran of 109 games, Gravel has one goal and 13 points in his NHL career.

Dermott had four goals and 13 assists in 64 games for the Maple Leafs last season. He added a goal and two assists in seven playoff games in Toronto's first-round defeat to Boston.

The Maple Leafs are expected to make more roster moves once forward Zach Hyman, who carries a $2.25 million cap hit, is cleared to return. Babcock said Tuesday, however, that Hyman, who remains on LTIR after ACL surgery in the spring, is likely to return after John Tavares, who broke his finger two weeks ago. Babcock added that Tavares is not expected back in the lineup until at least next week.