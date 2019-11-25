Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot has been suspended two games for boarding by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson during Saturday's game

Toronto’s Alexander Kerfoot has been suspended for two games for Boarding Colorado’s Erik Johnson. https://t.co/Q1i23tNvVr — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 25, 2019

The incident happened when Johnson, 31, was attempting to reach for the puck behind the Avalanche net in the second period. Kerfoot crossed-checked Johnson from behind causing him to crash into the boards head first.

"First and foremost, I think I'm disappointed in myself," Kerfoot said Monday. "It was obviously a bad play. I know Johnson well and I just hope he's alright, I hope that he doesn't miss any time or anything like that. I feel terrible.

“He kind of unfortunately lost possession right as I was pushing him and then he stumbles and I pushed him into the boards. It's no excuse. It was unfortunate timing but it was also a bad play by me and I just hope he's alright.”

Kerfoot spent the past two seasons as Johnson's teammate in Colorado before being traded to the Maple Leafs along with Tyson Barrie in July.

The 25-year-old Kerfoot has five goals and three assists over 22 games this season.