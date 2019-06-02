45m ago
Leafs, Coyotes have chatted about potential Marleau deal
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: Leafs and Kings have discussed potential Marleau deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes have chatted about a potential Patrick Marleau deal, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
LeBrun added his sense is that for the Coyotes to get more interested in taking Marleau in a trade, the Maple Leafs would have to attach a premium asset as well.
