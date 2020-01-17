The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned forward Trevor Moore to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on a conditioning loan.

Moore, 24, has not played since suffering a concussion on Dec. 21 against the Detroit Red Wings. Moore has played just 22 games this season due to shoulder and concussion issues.

The Thousand Oaks, CA., native has recorded three goals and two assists with a -1 rating this season. In 47 NHL games between two seasons, Moore has recorded five goals and eight assists.