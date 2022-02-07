Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews scored twice, but was forced to exit early in Monday’s overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

No update on Auston Matthews from Sheldon Keefe



We know 34 won't be on the ice at Tuesday's practice, but that was already something scheduled



Leafs planned to give him that day off because he didn't get much of a break during All-Star weekend @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 8, 2022

Matthews was battling with Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter when he fell into the path of an on-coming player and was inadvertently kneed in the back of the head.

After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update on the Leafs’ leading scorer.

Matthews was already scheduled not to practice on Tuesday after returning from last weekend’s All-Star Game.

With his two-goal performance, the 24-year-old has 31 on the season and trails only Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (32) and New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (33) for the league lead.