Matthews not expected to play this week; Mikheyev out eight weeks

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews, who didn't play in any preseason games as he was recovering from off-season wrist surgery, is not expected to be available for any games this week as the 2021-22 season opens up, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The 24-year-old Matthews had wrist surgery in August after scoring 41 goals and 25 assists over 52 games in 2020-21, his fifth year in Toronto.

In other injury news, forward Ilya Mikheyev has a broken thumb that requires surgery and will miss a minimum of eight weeks.

The Maple Leafs kick off their season Wednesday at home against the Montreal Canadiens with Jack Campbell starting in net. Petr Mrazek will play Thursday in Ottawa against the Senators. Toronto wraps up their first week of the season Saturday night at home against the Sens.