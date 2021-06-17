Spezza reflects on Leafs' early exit, admits it's been tough to watch playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was named the league's top goal-scorer in the NHLPA's player poll released Thursday.

Matthews received 46.27 per cent of the vote, while Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin came second at 33.83 per cent.

The Maple Leafs centre won the Rocket Richard Trophy for the first time this season with 41 goals in 52 games. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, finished second in goals with 33 in 56 games, was fourth in the player poll with 4.56 per cent of the vote. Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak finished third with 6.02 per cent.

Matthews finished second to Ovechkin in the best shot category, but picked up a second victory in the poll as he voted most fashionable in the league, receiving 21.16 per cent of the vote.

Tampa Bay Lightning blueliner Victor Hedman was a runaway winner for best defenceman in the player poll, receiving 64.71 per cent of the vote. His teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy was voted best goaltender with 54.12 per cent of all votes.

