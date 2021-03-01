Centre Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the Edmonton Oilers Monday, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

Matthews did not play in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers due a wrist injury that Keefe said has been bothering him throughout the season.

Matthews has 18 goals and 31 points in 20 games for the Leafs this season.