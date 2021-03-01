Masters on status of Matthews, Andersen for Monday's game against Oilers

Centre Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the Edmonton Oilers Monday, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

Matthews chat at the bench with trainer.. skating this morning, but not exactly ripping it. pic.twitter.com/o781XmwdXa — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 1, 2021

Matthews did not play in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers due a wrist injury that Keefe said has been bothering him throughout the season.

Matthews has 18 goals and 31 points in 20 games for the Leafs this season.