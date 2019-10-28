Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares said he's coming along from his injury, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, and shot pucks for the first time since getting hurt on Monday.

John Tavares says he’s coming along. Shot pucks for the first time since the injury today. Still no firm timeline, he says, but it’s coming along. No setbacks so far. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 28, 2019

LeBrun added there is still no firm timeframe on Tavares' rehab, but it is coming along and there have been no setbacks so far.

Tavares broke his finger against the Washington Capitals in mid-October and has missed the Leafs' last five games.

In eight games with the Leafs this season, Tavares has three goals and four assists.