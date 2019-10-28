1h ago
Tavares shoots puck for first time since injury
Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares said he's coming along from his injury, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, and shot pucks for the first time since getting hurt on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
LeBrun added there is still no firm timeframe on Tavares' rehab, but it is coming along and there have been no setbacks so far.
Tavares broke his finger against the Washington Capitals in mid-October and has missed the Leafs' last five games.
In eight games with the Leafs this season, Tavares has three goals and four assists.