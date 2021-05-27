TORONTO — John Tavares is back on the ice.

The Maple Leafs’ captain took part in a light skating session on Thursday morning at Scotiabank Arena, hours before Toronto will try to eliminate Montreal in Game 5 of its first-round playoff series. He skated for roughly 20 minutes ahead of the team's morning session.

Nick Foligno was also out with Tavares. The veteran forward has missed the Leafs’ past two games with a lower-body injury.

Incredible that it was just a week ago that John Tavares went through that scary scene in Game 1, and he’s already back at it pic.twitter.com/03K6gLtMip — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2021

It was exactly one week ago that Tavares was stretchered off the ice midway through the first period of Game 1, having suffered a knee injury and concussion in successive collisions with Ben Chiarot and Corey Perry.

Tavares was transported to hospital and discharged on Friday morning. He hadn’t been around the team again until Wednesday, when coach Sheldon Keefe said he was getting “reacclimatized” to the group.

John Tavares departs the ice after skating for about 20 minutes.



Heck of a comeback, all things considered. pic.twitter.com/5AdBlYnnLP — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2021

The Leafs had previously said Tavares’ knee injury was similar to the sprained MCL that winger Zach Hyman suffered in April, and would have a similar recovery timeline of two weeks. There was no timetable attached to Tavares' return from the concussion though, and Toronto has listed him as being out "indefinitely."