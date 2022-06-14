Veteran goaltender Carter Hutton announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 36.

Hutton was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in February from the Arizona Coyotes for future considerations, but never played in a game with the Maple Leafs organization.

“Honestly, I’ve been preparing myself for hockey to be over in some aspect for a while,” Hutton told The Chronicle Journal. “The NHL has evolved into a young man’s league. The average age in the league is now in the early 20s, so I knew that this job wouldn’t be a lifelong one for me.”

His final career start came with the Coyotes on Oct. 25, 2021, against the Florida Panthers, when he was injured in the first period.

“Ultimately, I suffered an ankle injury in early 2021, which made the decision a lot easier for me. It restricted a lot of the mobility I needed to be as effective as I once was. This, compiled with a few other things, helped me decide on retirement,” Hutton said.

The 36-year-old finished with an 0-2 record with a 7.76 goals-against average and a .741 save percentage over three games with Arizona this season.

Hutton played in 234 career games, compiling a 94-90-27 record with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres and Coyotes.