14m ago
Maple Leafs clinch playoffs after victory over Canadiens
The Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Matthews meets Vaive, greeted by MVP chants at skate
The Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Maple Leafs join the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Carolina Hurricanes as the only teams to cement their place in post-season play.
Toronto currently sits in second place in the Atlantic Division and are eight points back of the first-place Panthers and five points ahead of the third-place Boston Bruins.
The Leafs, who have 10 games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, last won a first-round playoff series in 2004.
The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Monday, May 2.