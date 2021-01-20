Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton, who got injured in the team’s 3-1 loss Wednesday night to the Edmonton Oilers, will likely miss some time going forward, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says it "definitely" looks like Joe Thornton will miss some time. More tests needed. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 21, 2021

Keefe told the media following the game that it looks like Thornton will "definitely" be out after suffering an upper-body injury against the Oilers.

The 41-year-old Thornton suffered the injury in the third period of Wednesday’s game after takin a hit from Oilers forward Josh Archibald. Thornton logged logged 13:25 of ice time and fired one shot on net prior to exiting the game.