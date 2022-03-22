The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Curtis Douglas to a future two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Curtis Douglas to a future two-year, entry-level contract.#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 22, 2022

Douglas, 22, joined the Maple Leafs organization when he signed a two-year AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies last offseason..

The 6-foot-8 forward has eight goals and 27 points in 49 games with the Marlies this season and has nine goals and 31 points in 60 career AHL games.

Douglas was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.